It ain’t hard to tell that Eminem likes to splurge on music memorbilia.

As a hip-hop head himself outside of his own contributions to the game, Shady hopped in a Clubhouse room for Shady Con this past week and spoke alongside Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid, as the conversation ended up touching on the Detroit MC’s music collection.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Em shared. “Not much has changed for me as an adult.”

One item in particular had his listeners interested: A sealed cassette copy of Nas’ 1994 debut Illmatic, which Em claims he bought for somewhere between $500 and $600. He said he found it hard to believe nobody would open the classic tape if they had a copy.

“I think it’s backstock from what records stores had in the back storage. The tapes that never sold and they just kept them,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can think of. Cause nobody’s going to have a fucking Illmatic tape and not open it.”

Em was then asked how much he thinks an opened cassette copy of The Slim Shady LP would go for, estimating “twelve cents.”

Shady Con marked Em’s collab with Nifty Gateway, which allowed the MC to throw the digital festival and give fans the opportunity to own a Shady-approved NFT this past weekend.