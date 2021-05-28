Dreamville’s Atlanta duo EarthGang has connected with Wale and Coi Leray to deliver an energized remix to their track “Options.”

The song comes as EarthGang prepares to release their album Ghetto Gods.

Olu and WowGr8 get a new vocal assist from Coi Leray as the two spit about the perils of monogamy and how they appreciate a life where they have options of who they engage with romantically. The pair also teased a music video accompanying the song on social media before its release.

“Options” follows EarthGang releasing a flurry of new tracks in preparation for their sophomore album Ghetto Gods, set to release this year. Among them was “Aretha,” which was released yesterday and produced by Olu along with Yudu Gray, sampling the legendary singer. The song came with a fish-eye lens visual of the two rapping in the studio and other locations. EarthGang also released a remix to Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” last week.

EarthGang is also set to perform at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, a three-day event in Las Vegas from Sept. 17-19.

Listen to the “Options” remix featuring Wale and Coi Leray up top.