Just a week after putting their own spin on Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” EarthGang returns with the second freestyle in their #GHETTOGODS series.

This time, the Dreamville duo honors one of its favorite musical legends with “Aretha.” Produced by Olu and Yudu Gray, the soulful track is accompanied by a music video.

“Aretha” isn’t the only new song EarthGang is dropping this week. In tandem with its release, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot announced Wednesday that their single “Options” featuring Wale will receive a new remix with a verse from Coi Leray and EG’s own WowGr8.

Since its release last December, “Options” peaked inside the top 25 on Urban radio and spawned many TikTok trends. The remix will be out this Friday but fans are able to pre-save it today here.

The song arrives ahead of the release of EarthGang’s sophomore album, Ghetto Gods, which is due out later this year and serves as the official follow-up to their major label debut, 2019’s Mirrorland. Last September, EarthGang joined forces with J.I.D. to drop Spiligion, the fourth overall collaborative offering by their Spillage Village collective.

This fall, EarthGang is set to perform at The Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, a three-day festival that’ll be held in Las Vegas from September 17-19.