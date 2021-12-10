Less than a month after dropping the song “2010,” Earl Sweatshirt joins forces with Armand Hammer for the new single and video “Tabula Rasa.”

In tandem with the release, Earl announced a 10-song project called SICK! Scheduled to drop Jan. 14, the effort marks the Los Angeles rapper’s first full-length since 2019’s Feet of Clay.

“SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl said in an official statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life.”

Earl continued, “People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

Above, check out the cover artwork for SICK! and watch the “Tabula Rasa” video; below, stream it through Spotify.