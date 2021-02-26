Rising Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has dropped off his new album Duke Nukem with an all-star lineup of features from Offset (who discovered him), ASAP Ferg, and more.

After giving a taste of the project with his single “Spin” featuring Foogiano, Deuce looks to build on the momentum he’s gained over his last year in rap. The tracklist is reflective of his resolve to rap with the best of them, trading bars with the likes of Young Dolph, Mulatto, Lil Keed, and the aforementioned Ferg and Offset.

Even if you don’t think you’ve seen Duke Deuce before, you’ve likely heard him. He exploded on the internet with the opening of his hit track “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” where his homies are resuscitating him as the hard beat comes in.



When Complex caught up with Deuce a little less than a year ago, the rapper talked about how he was grateful for the way the video was received and how he was able to get on the same track with some Memphis icons.

“I think people are really enjoying ‘Crunk Ain’t Dead.’ The remix, too,” Duke said. “That thing’s been making a lot of noise. It’s gotten a ton of attention. The remix came together pretty easily. I wasn’t sold on the idea, but my team really wanted to do another version. We got Project Pat on there, and he got Lil Jon. It’s a blessing being on a track with some Memphis legends. Getting the OGs on my track was a big goal.”

Listen to Duke Deuce’s new album Duke Nukem below.