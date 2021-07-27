After DaBaby went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, his “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa is speaking up.

“I’m surprised and horrified,” Dua wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Dua’s comments follow DaBaby’s now-viral talking points from the set, where he asked fans to put their cell-phone lights up if they “didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks” and didn’t suck “dick in the parking lot.”