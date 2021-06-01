Dreezy is clearing the air after a video of her, boyfriend Jacquees, and an unidentified man getting into an altercation in Mexico started making its rounds online.

The Chicago rapper could be seen in the video—which showcases the aftermath of the altercation—as her and Jacquees are separated from the man, who appears to be fumbling around on the ground.

While Dreezy didn’t explain what caused it all to go down, she said the unidentified man punched her in the face, causing Jacquees to bodyslam him as a result—which she acknowledged on Instagram Live Tuesday.

“I’ma just clear it up real quick,” she explained. “… A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n***a, kicked him in his face— that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n***a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation.”

Jacquees has yet to comment on the altercation.