Drake is back—not, unfortunately, with Certified Lover Boy, but with three new songs on an EP dubbed Scary Hours 2, perfectly timed for the Brooklyn Nets-heavy All-Star Weekend this Sunday.

He’s also back on the streets of Toronto, roaming around the city on a tour for fans in a new music video for lead single “What’s Next.” Drake is of course Toronto born and raised, and he knows the city about as well as anyone could be expected to. But this is the first time in a minute that Drake has shown off the 6ix in all its glory, reveling in the sights and sounds of the downtown core in beautiful night-set widescreen.

Some of the Toronto landmarks are obvious. Others are harder to clock. Here, we walk through some of the scenes to help put the city together.