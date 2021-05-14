Nearly two years after designing his own custom ring for the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Finals win, Drake is celebrating his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship in true NBA fashion with over-the-top diamond rings for him and his teammates.

Drake commissioned Jason of Beverly Hills to design and manufacture the rings, each of which is hand crafted with nearly 20 carats of flawless diamonds and is valued at over $50,000 each.

“Drake had a clear vision of what he wanted and we worked really well together to make that happen,” said celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills. “I enjoy the challenge of telling the story of the season and incorporating everything into the design and onto a ring, while still using as many diamonds as possible.”

Over the past decade, the celebrity jeweler has made a name for himself in the championship ring market, making six of the NBA Championship rings since 2009 (Lakers, 2009, 2010, 2020; Warriors, 2015, 2017, 2018).

Jason of Beverly Hills also crafted Drake’s $150,000 custom ring to celebrate the Raptors’ 2019 championship. With over 30 carats of diamonds, Drizzy’s piece had more than any design in NBA history.

The $50,000 diamond rings are just the latest way Drake has paraded his SBL Rec. Basketball League title. After winning the championship game last September, the Champagne Papi and his teammates poured out champagne as confetti rained down, donning championship shirts and championship hats.