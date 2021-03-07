Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is making a name for himself under Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, but sadly the rising rap star lost his beloved brother after a battle with cancer earlier this month.

The 21-year-old paid tribute to his brother this week on social media and received heartfelt love and support from fans and other artists.

On Instagram, Pooh also revealed that Drake sent him condolences in the form of comforting voice memos.

“I just want to send you my condolences, man. You know, and just let you know that, like, the cycle of life is unfair, you know? It just hits us so hard,” Drake said in the message. “Money can’t change that, you know? Something I just went through, too, with one of my friends.”

Pooh released his debut project Shiesty Season last month to enormous praise. Drake also applauded the young rapper’s early success and encouraged his resilience.

“Just know that’s something everybody got to witness and I’m sure they’re all just proud of you, the most love for you in their hearts and that’s something I want you to know,” he continued. “In a tough time like this, realize what you’ve been able to accomplish in this short time and what you have in front of you. I’m wishing you strength in these times, man.”

Pooh Shiesty posted the memos to his Instagram story writing, “Real n***as back in style.” Listen to a clip of the voice memo below.