Kyle Lowry, who might have just played his last game as member of the Toronto Raptors, spoke with Drake on a FaceTime call during his postgame presser.

“Guys, we have a special guest here.,” Lowry said before showing his phone, which had Drake on the other end, to reporters.

“If you guys have any… I’m here to translate. I’m his translator,” Drake can be heard saying.

“No you’re not. No… I’ll hit you when I’m done, bro,” Lowry responded before ending his call with the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador.

It all went down on Wednesday night after Lowry and the Raptors played against the Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors ended up winning the game with a final score of 135-111.

Also following the game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Lowry will “go down as maybe the greatest Raptor, I think.”

“He plays harder than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Nurse also said. “There’s no higher compliment I can give than that.”