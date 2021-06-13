It looks like we’ll hear Drake’s long-delayed album Certified Lover Boy before the year’s end.

On Saturday, the OVO head dropped into the Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to award $50,000 to the winner. Afterward, he sat down with the battle rappers Nunu Nellz and Tsu Surf on the live streaming app, Caffeine, where they discussed the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz match-up that’s set to happen at the Summer Madness event at the end of this season.

Drake said he wants to be in attendance, also letting another detail slip: “I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

CLB was originally slated for release in January, but the album was postponed due to a number of reasons, including his physical health. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote on his IG story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

In the meantime, Drizzy has gifted us with some other music, including his three-song pack Scary Hours 2, which included features from Lil Baby and Rick Ross, and features, like on Migos’ Culture III album cut “Having Our Way.”