Dr. Dre’s messy divorce battle is finally coming to an end—and he couldn’t be happier.

The 56-year-old hip-hop mogul recently posed next to giant balloons that spelled out, “divorced AF.” Music executive Breyon Prescott shared the image on Instagram, saying Dre had informed him that the divorce with Nicole Young had been finalized.

“Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final,” he wrote in the caption.

According to TMZ, Dre and his estranged wife recently came to an agreement after more than a year of divorce proceedings. The outlet reports Dre agreed to pay Young a $2 million lump sum as well as half a million dollars to cover her attorney fees. It’s a hefty sum, no doubt, but significantly less than the $2 million Young was requesting in monthly spousal support.

But it seems Dre isn’t completely out of the woods. Sources tell TMZ that the couple’s agreement has yet to be signed, meaning there’s still a chance for either party to pull out.

“This whole thing could blow up again,” the insider claimed.

Dre and Young tied the knot back in 1996, and share two children: a 24-year-old son, Truice Young and a 20-year-old daughter, Truly Young. Nicole Young filed for separation in summer 2020 and went on to accuse Dre of both physical and emotional abuse. The Beats By Dre founder, who also accused Nicole of “embezzling” more than $350,000 from their bank account, denied the allegations in court documents.