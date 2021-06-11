The wait for Doja Cat’s third studio album just became a little more bearable.

On Thursday night, the Grammy-nominated artist released her much-anticipated “Need to Know” track and will drop its official video in just a few hours. Doja announced the drop earlier this week on social media, sharing a sneak peek of the futuristic video.

Shortly after the teaser, Doja took to Twitter to clarify that “Need to Know” wasn’t her next single, but rather a track that would hold fans over until she released “the next more important single.”

“Need to Know” will land on Planet Her, the follow-up to Doja’s 2019 project Hot Pink. The upcoming effort will deliver 14 tracks, including the previously released “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “You Right” featuring the Weeknd. Other guest artists include Young Thug (“Payday”), Ariana Grande (“I Don’t Do Drugs”), and JID (“Options”).

Doja spoke about the album during an interview with SZA for V magazine. She touched on the project’s overall tone (“divine feminine”) as well as the handful of featured artists.

“It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically,” she said. “Just knowing that I have you on it is just sexy. It’s perfect. I feel confident. It doesn’t feel like something out of myself, you know? I feel like I’m doing what I want to do.”

You can stream “Need to Know” now on all major platforms and check out its official music video up top when it drops. Planet Her is expected to arrive June 25.