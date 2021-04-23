In a new interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Snoop Dogg reflected on his memories of DMX and revealed the rapper recorded music at his studio before he passed.

The two linked-up for a Verzuz rap battle back in July, and Snoop said that what followed went on to be one of his favorite memories of X. "I think after the Verzuz was our most memorable moment,” he said at the 10:30 point of the interview. “DMX like old-school cars, and I got like about 20 of them. One night I'm sitting in the back and cuz jump in the passenger seat, and we're just there chopping it up listening to old-school music. If you know anything about DMX, you know he don't fuck with rap. That n***a don't fuck with no rap. So I'm playing all this old-school music, it's turning this n***a on he's singing all the words, he more into it than me!”

Following DMX’s death, fans and friends reflected on his legacy and would often highlight the lighter side of him. Snoop’s story is in a similar vein, and the whole experience made him realize they were more alike than he initially thought. “It's like, we started to find out that we are the same dogs, you know what I'm saying? We may have been separated from birth but we the same dog,” he said. “We like the same shit, do the same shit.”

After they took part in the Verzuz battle, Snoop said that DMX came to his studio to work on new music. “He actually did his whole album at my studio when he finished verses,” he added. “He never left, stayed in L.A. and rented my studio out and did his whole album. I cooked with him, I laid it out for him. ... That was the best moment, that he felt comfortable enough to do his album at my spot, and didn't leave L.A. until it was done."

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that X was working on an album when he died. Following his release from prison in 2019, he signed a deal with Def Jam. As recently as February, X had spoken about how excited he was for the unreleased record, which he said features appearances from Pop Smoke and Griselda.

Darrin ‘Dee’ Dean of Ruff Ryders fame told Fox 5 New York that he was, in fact, working on new music. The two rented an RV at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and planned to record an album in Nashville, Tennessee, Dean revealed. “We was over there for a couple of months,” he added. “And it's just sad that he ain't going to be able to music. We did all the albums. But this album right here is special. Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did just now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It's a classic, for sure."

Watch Snoop’s full interview on Hot 97 above.