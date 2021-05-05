Ahead of the premiere of DMX’s final interview prior to his death last month, TV One has shared a glimpse at what the hip-hop legend had to say.

The “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” rapper sat down for an interview with TV One for an episode of Uncensored earlier this year, and the episode is set to release on Sunday next week (May 16). In the clip released on Tuesday, DMX reflected on how grateful he was to be able to launch a career in music.

“I’m going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment,” he said. “It’s those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are.” Prior to sharing the clip, TV One revealed that the interview was shot “just three week[s] before his passing and is confirmed to be his final and most transparent to date.”

DMX passed away at age 50 on April 9 after he was placed on life support following a heart attack from a suspected drug overdose. He was said to be in a “vegetative state” with “lung and brain failure and no current brain activity.” He was pronounced dead a week after he was rushed to the hospital.

Part one of the interview airs on Sunday, May 16.