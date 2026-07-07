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'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.Khal
Thugger's new album, stylized as 'P*nk,' is out later this month. The YSL Records founder previously teased new music in a Travis Barker-assisted 'Tiny Desk.'Trace William Cowen
Music
Baby Keem and Kendrick "Family Ties" Preview With 'Smoking on Your Top 5' Line Has Fans Excited
Fans are excited after a snippet of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's upcoming song "Family Ties" appeared, with Kendrick rapping about "smoking on your top five."Jordan Rose
According to those who attended a Zoom listening party, the record features guest verses from Usher, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, the Lox, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and more.Brenton Blanchet