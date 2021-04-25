DMX’s daughter delivered one of the most heart-warming tributes for her late dad.

The moment occurred Saturday during DMX’s memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where his friends, family, and fans gathered to celebrate his life and legacy. At one point during the service, DMX’s children took the stage to remember their dad and reflect on the ways he helped shaped their lives. But rather than give a speech, Sonovah Junior decided to share her thoughts through an original rap she wrote.

“I am growing, I am learning, to hold my head up/My daddy’s still holding my hand, so I gotta stand up/I learned so much from my father… He taught me to be strong, but it’s OK to be afraid/‘Cause sometimes it’ll show you how to be brave,” she rapped. “I never give up, I give it all/‘Cause I know I’m big, even though I look small/Lookin’ at my daddy’s picture on the wall… My brothers and sisters, we all stand together/Throw up the X, daddy forever.”

Sonovah’s passion for rap is demonstrated on her Instagram account, where she posts photos of her in the studio as well as snippets of some of her songs, like “I Hate Zoom” featuring Ya Girl Toodles.

DMX died at age 50 on April 9, after suffering a heart attack. The late rapper left behind 15 children.