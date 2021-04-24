The first of DMX’s weekend memorial services is now available for fans to stream.

You can watch Saturday’s Celebration of Life memorial, which is reportedly being held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, at the top via the rapper’s YouTube channel. X’s Homegoing Celebration will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on BET.

Both events will be closed to the public, with only family and close friends being allowed to attend in person.

DMX passed away from a heart attack on April 9. He was just 50 years old.

Since then, fans, celebrities, and musicians took to the internet to show an outpouring of grief and love for the Yonkers native. Since his death, his music streams have also jumped by over 900 percent, with his compilation album The Best of DMX leaping 71 spots to land at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

DMX’s last performance at Barclays was in June 2019 at the Masters of Ceremony show with Snoop Dogg, Cam’ron, 50 Cent, and The Lox, among other acts.