Earlier this month, Diplo was accused of sexual assault, but according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the allegations against the DJ have apparently been dropped.

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” the accuser said in a statement via her lawyer. “No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.”

Diplo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman additionally told Rolling Stone: “As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false.”

On July 8th, the Major Lazer DJ was accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed he coerced her into oral sex and recorded the encounter without consent. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the woman said that the incident took place at an after-party following a Major Lazer performance at the Wynn in 2019. “As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately,” Freedman said in a statement. “This demonstrably false claim…has caused great harm. While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.”

Diplo faced a similar lawsuit back in June from a woman who accused him of recording their sexual encounter and leaking it without consent. “These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law,” Freedman said. With that said, the case remains ongoing.