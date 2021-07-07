Diplo has been slapped with another sexual assault allegation.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old DJ—legal name Thomas Wesley Pentz—is accused of coercing a woman into performing oral sex in 2019. The lawsuit states the alleged victim was invited to an afterparty for one of Diplo’s Las Vegas concerts. The woman said she and her friends accepted the invitation and met the DJ at the Wynn hotel, where he provided marijuana and alcohol to the already intoxicated group.

Shortly after they arrived at the party, Diplo allegedly asked the woman to join him in his private room. The plaintiff said it was at that point when Diplo’s security began removing people from the party, including one of her male friends who was punched in the face because he didn’t want to leave without her.

Once inside the private room, Diplo allegedly told the woman she couldn’t get out until she gave him oral sex. The plaintiff said she complied because she was scared for her safety and simply wanted to leave. She also said she believes Diplo filmed the entire incident without her consent, and is now seeking unspecified damages.

The artist’s attorney has denied the allegations, and claimed the suit was part of a “shakedown” orchestrated by Diplo’s ex-girlfriend Shelly Auguste, who recently sued the DJ for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her,” Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to TMZ, “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”