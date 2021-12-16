A sleek Los Angeles mansion that once belonged to Sean “Diddy” Combs has hit the market for $14.5 million.

According to the Post, the home was also the site of the first-ever NFT (non-fungible token) gallery earlier this year. The event displayed and sold NFT artwork, as well as NFT fractionalized art legends like Basquiat and Salvador Dali.

Located in Beverly Hills, the home was listed by the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass earlier this month. The agency describes the newly renovated property as “an entertainer’s paradise,” complete with three floors, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool, a sunken spa, a chef’s kitchen, a private elevator, a courtyard with an olive tree and waterfall, as well as stunning views of the Santa Monica mountains.

“This ultra-private expansive home embodies the quintessential LA lifestyle and captures all the elements of holistic living,” the listing reads. Designed in harmony with its surroundings this spectacular home is ideal for modern living, family and entertaining alike. The home displays a harmonious mix of cutting-edge technology and classical finishes, the feeling is grand yet inviting throughout.”

Diddy reportedly lived in the home, which was built 17 years ago, between 2008 to 2013, when he starred in A Raisin in the Sun and earned awards for his “Dirty Money” and “Hello Good Morning” tracks.