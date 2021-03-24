Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested by the FBI this week, and it reportedly all stems from an arrest that happened last year.

TMZ reports that FBI agents and the LAPD tracked down the rapper with the use of K-9 units because he allegedly had two guns on him when he was arrested for drug possession in September 2020. YoungBoy is a felon due to a prior aggravated assault charge, which means he is prohibited from owning firearms. At the time of his arrest, a number of guns were seized from him and 15 others, and among the weapons was a .45 pistol and a 9mm handgun.

The guns weren’t registered to the rapper, and as a result he has been charged with one count of illegal possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of an unregistered weapon. When he was arrested last September, he was only hit with drug charges in Louisiana.

YoungBoy’s lawyers have maintained that none of the drugs and none of the guns seized in the arrest, including the two firearms authorities believe he was in possession of, belonged to him.

On Monday, March 22, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was involved in a dramatic standoff with the FBI and the LAPD. Initially authorities attempted to pull him over on an outstanding federal warrant, but things escalated and led to the rapper attempting to flee on foot. A police perimeter was set up, and a K-9 unit was deployed to find him. He was taken into FBI custody shortly after, and a firearm was discovered in his vehicle.