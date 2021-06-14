Kendrick Lamar is among the artists headlining the 2021 edition of the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As announced on Monday, Lamar will perform on the first night of the festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Intriguingly, his performance is billed as One Night in Vegas: From Section.80 to DAMN.

Travis Scott and Tyler, the Creator are also headlining the three-day Goldenvoice event. Additional performers include Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Polo G, Ari Lennox, Thundercat, Kenny Beats, Baby Keem, Freddie Gibbs, Earl Sweatshirt, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, and many more.