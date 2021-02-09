Internet trolls mercilessly clowned DaniLeigh following news of her split from DaBaby, particularly since the singer teased her now-infamous song “Yellow Bone,” which she said was about the North Carolina rapper’s preference.

Since her announcement, her Instagram comments have been rife with jokes about the song. “So yellow bone is not what he want???” a user wrote, as many others chimed in with similar comments.

“Is this all y’all gon’ say??? And for how long??? Come up with some new ft or jus get off my page,” DaniLeigh replied.

DaniLeigh came under fire after she previewed the song last month, where she was accused of colorism for the line, “Yellow bone, that’s what he wants.” She later apologized for the lyrics, saying that she was “dating a whole chocolate man” and has “beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

The singer announced her split from DaBaby on Instagram this Sunday, and the rapper seemingly confirmed the news when later that day, he said he would fly out a fan to spend Valentine’s Day with him.

“Yellow Bone” hasn’t yet been fully released—and at this point, it’s unclear if it will since it caused such a stir.