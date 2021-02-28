On this blessed evening, D’Angelo is gracing the Apollo Theater stage for a one-of-a-kind Verzuz battle against an unannounced slate of competitors. You can watch it live right now on Instagram or Apple Music.

Unlike prior Verzuz battles, D’Angelo is not doing a one-on-one battle with any specific artists. Up until tonight, it was unclear if the singer would be going up against any other heavy-hitters, but fans were certain it was gearing up to be a “legendary night” as advertised on Instagram.

D’Angelo’s last album was 2014’s Black Messiah, and some speculated that he might also debut new tunes tonight. He told DJ D-Nice earlier this month that his fourth album is on the way soon. Of course, it took him 15 years to release Black Messiah after his 2000 classic album Voodoo. He was also running late to Saturday night’s battle.

Watch a stream of D’Angelo’s performance below or on the Verzuz Instagram page here.