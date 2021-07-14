In the latest update about the legal battle between Jay-Z and fellow Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash, Dash is accusing Hov of taking Dame’s streaming rights for Reasonable Doubt.

For the last few weeks, Dame and Jay have been disputing in court about a proposed NFT of the classic 1996 album. Now Dash is contending that Jay-Z transferred the streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt from Roc-A-Fella to S. Carter Enterprises LLC without any prior authorization. S. Carter Enterprises LLC is owned solely by Jay-Z, so he basically transferred the streaming rights to himself, Dash’s team claims.

According to a brief transcript of the court papers obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Dame is claiming unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, replevin, and conversion. He’s currently seeking at least $1 million in damages.

It was initially reported that Dash wanted to sell the copyright for Jay’s debut album, something the judge quickly shut down. Dame is currently unable to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT due to the judge blocking the request. But according to Dash, he only planned to sell his one-third share in Roc-A-Fella Records. Dame’s also upset with other dealings he’s had with Roc-A-Fella and wants to disqualify its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel from representation and bring the suit against him.

This case is still pending in Manhattan federal court. Complex has reached out to Alex Spiros, an attorney representing Jay-Z, for comment.