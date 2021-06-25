DaBaby has just released his new track, “Red Light Green Light.” It’s one of his more recent solo releases in the last few weeks, as he might be preparing to drop a project.

DaBaby still raps with the head-first bravado that catapulted him to rap superstardom on “Red Light Green Light.” With the beat layered with wind instrument soundings and snares, Baby flexes about how he is unlike any other rapper in the game right now, something he often does. It sounds like he’s experimenting with different flows and beats as well, something he’s been criticized for not doing in the past.

Along with this new track, DaBaby revealed this week that he will be partnering with boohooMAN for a summer collection that will be dropping on June 30.

“I love me some mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “It’s always a blessing, so them wanting to work with me made things pretty easy. Them giving me the opportunity and creative input on the designs and what was going on with everything – that definitely made it a silky smooth collaboration.”

In terms of his own sense of style, DaBaby explained why he likes to adorn all-white fits, and why they are perfect for the summertime.

“I feel free when I wear it,” he reveals. “It’s all white, nice and clean. I feel like that’s to move for the summertime. If it had nothing to do with me, I would still buy it.”

Listen to DaBaby’s new song “Red Light Green Light” up top.