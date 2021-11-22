DaBaby has been the subject of much controversy over the last few months, and he recently explained he’s used to the barrage of what he called “false narratives.”

In July, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper received backlash after making comments at Rolling Loud Miami that were widely condemned as homophobic. Last month, he responded after a married influencer claimed the rapper tried to shoot his shot with her. He’s also been the subject of headlines after he filmed his ex DaniLeigh as she fed their child during an Instagram Live fight, which ended when DaBaby called police on her after she allegedly struck him.

Appearing on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da King and Wallo, DaBaby said he doesn’t pay much mind to controversies surrounding him. At the 37:30 point of the interview, which premiered Friday, he was asked for his take.

“What it is in real life, it’s completely different than what it is on the internet,” DaBaby said. “It’s so much about me the world don’t even know. … It don’t get dealt with publicly. … If you gon’ be an artist, right, you gotta give motherfuckers access to your life. A lot of yourself you gotta give up, it just naturally happens that way.”

He also implied some fans are more haters than fans. “Fans become attached to you, and a lot of these fans aren’t fans. They fans but they’re not fans fans, so they attached to you in whatever way,” he continued. “A lot of people like that attached to me like a hater.”

He didn’t directly reference the Rolling Loud comments, the DaniLeigh incident, or the influencer who accused him of hitting on her, but he did indicate he prefers to address such issues in private. At the 41:00 point, Gillie said he “knows” the rapper doesn’t “have an issue with the LGBTQ community,” to which DaBaby immediately added, “Not at all.”

Asked how it makes him feel to see how media covers him, he continued, “That shit weird to me. I mean, I’m used to motherfuckers pushing false narratives, right?” Regardless, he said social media offers people two options amid a controversy: either attempt to “clear shit up” or “let that shit do what it do, keep working, whatever.” He added that “believe whoever lie the loudest.”

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby made highly questionable and offensive remarks about HIV and AIDS. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said the rapper during his performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby was dropped from numerous festival lineups as a result. His initial responses to the backlash only caused further controversy, and he said there were attempts to “assassinate” his character. He’s since announced a Rolling Loud-presented tour, despite claims he was “canceled.”

Watch the full Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview with DaBaby below.