Cozz has released the visuals to go along with his new song “Addicted,” in which the rapper waxes poetic about some of his greatest vices and the way he battles them every day.

Cozz, who is signed to Dreamville along with Bas, Omen, Ari Lennox, and others, dropped his last album, Effected, back in 2018. Spinning tales about various addictions he faces daily, from alcohol to social media and attention from women, Cozz makes us focus on ourselves while he analyzes his own flaws. He does so by utilizing his pen and matching these feelings of confusion and stress with elite wordplay, all while coupled with woozy visuals of him in red-tinted rooms and with a red solo cup in hand.

Before the release of the track, Cozz shared a message on his Instagram about the meaning behind the song, along with its cover art.

“Whether it’s good, bad or ugly. We’re all addicted to something. Dropping a lil more content tonight 9pm west coast time,” Cozz wrote in the caption of the post. “Something real quick about a few of my addictions. “Addicted” song and video 9pm. What’s your addictions.”

The last single Cozz dropped, “Fortunate,” was produced by T-Minus, J. Cole, and Ced Breeze, and also included a reflective message about life and its frailty. One can only hope that all of these impressive singles will eventually culminate into another memorable body of work, something that fans have been anxiously waiting for.

In the meantime, watch the music video for Cozz’s new song “Addicted” up top and stream the track below via Spotify.