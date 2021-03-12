Coi Leray has unleashed the official video for her “No More Parties” remix featuring Lil Durk.

Directed by trio filmmakers Reel Goats, the visual begins with Leray observing the aftermath of a wild house party that apparently went down without her approval. She goes through her mansion littered with trash and unwanted guests before Durk steps in to provide some much-needed assistance. We then see the two clean up and clear out the home using a lot of elbow grease and some intimidation tactics.

“This video tells a story,” Coi tweeted Friday afternoon. “Durk believed in me. Believed in the song. Showed up. Showed love. This moment I’ll never ever forget.”

The original “No More Parties” was released back in January and the remix arrived less than a month later. The track has spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 32.

You can check out the video up top.