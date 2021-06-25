Coi Leray is back with more music. Her latest song “At the Top” boasts a feature from Kodak Black and production from Mustard.

As the track’s title suggests, Coi and Kodak trade verses about what it’s like being at the top of your game. “At the top, it get lonely/Fuck what they all say ‘cause they don’t know me/And if you say you loyal, gotta show me,” Coi sings on the chorus.

“At the Top” follows a slew of songs from the Boston native, who most recently featured on Rich the Kid’s “Boss Bitch,” appeared in the video for EarthGang’s “Options” remix with Wale, and the visual for Pressa’s “Attachments” remix. Coi, herself, has shared new songs “Bout Me,” “Big Purr (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, “No More Parties” remix with Lil Durk, and more.

In other news, Coi recently shared that she graduated from Montclair, New Jersey’s Montclair High School.

Listen to “At the Top” in the video above.