Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Kenna.

Milian and Pokora announced the news of her birth on Instagram on Saturday with Milian sharing a photo of her cradling Kenna in bed, alongside a lengthy caption. “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!”

She continued, “I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? ) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

Pokora also shared a black and white image of him holding his newborn. Pokora and Milian welcomed their first child together, Isaiah in January 2020. Milian also shares 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison with ex-husband The-Dream.

Milian revealed her baby bump in December by sharing a set of photos of her and Pokora at the beach. “You and Me + 3,” she wrote.