The Chopstars, OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick, have returned to deliver their latest slowed-down version of your favorite albums, this time adding their unique brand of Chopped Not Slopped by remixing Drake’s Certified Lover Boy to create their new version, Certified Purple Boy.

DJ Candlestick took to Twitter to share the cover and title of the project, showing Drake’s CLB cover except with each of the pregnant emojis dressed in a purple shirt.

Certified Lover Boy already had some moderately paced tracks and soothing synths, but The Chopstars decided to go the extra mile and add a little more syrup to the tape in their version. Certified Purple Boy features the vibes we’ve come to expect from a Chopped Not Slopped production, but the two iconic southern DJs included even more flavor by adding a unique intro to their version and reworking the order of the project.

After dropping Certified Purple Boy, Candlestick also teased the next project The Chopstars will be remixing, Silk Sonic’s debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The DJ shared some purple-hazed cover art for it on Twitter.

In the meantime, you can listen to The Chopstars’ Chopped Not Slopped version of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Certified Purple Boy, via Audiomack down below.