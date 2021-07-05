Chloe Bailey has been teasing solo material in honor of her 23rd birthday, but it seems she’s still giving fans more than enough to get by without an official release just yet.

The Chloe X Halle singer took to Instagram this weekend to share yet another solo cover, this time of Drake’s Take Care classic “Marvin’s Room.” But unlike her previous covers, she did a little lyrical twisting to get this one just right.

“You told me that there’s someone else,” Chloe sings in the reimagined version of the 2011 Drizzy track. “You messing with my confidence. How you make me feel unwanted? I’m really trying not to hold a grudge. But you didn’t send me flowers for my birthday and now I’m hurting in the worst way.”

Halle, Chloe’s Little Mermaid-starring sister, was all for it, sharing a few fire emojis. As she’s been away filming the upcoming live-action Disney film, Chloe has unleashed cover after cover, including renditions of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful” and Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

The original artists of Chloe’s covered tracks are supporters, too, as Cardi took to Twitter in May after Chloe shared her “Be Careful” rendition to call it “soo beautiful.”

“This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard,” the rapper tweeted. “You see this how I thought I sounded on the track.”