Childish Gambino’s cover of Brittany Howard’s Grammy-winning song “Stay High” is here.

Donald Glover’s version will appear on Howard’s forthcoming project Jaime Reimagined, which includes 13 covers and remixes of songs from her celebrated 2019 debut solo album Jaime. Fans who preorder Gambino’s track will also have access to reimagined songs featuring Bon Iver, EarthGang, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood, Michael Kiwanuka, Fred again.., and Joy Anonymous. Other artists on the album include Common, 9th Wonder, Syd, Emily King, Laura Mvula, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Jungle.

Jaime Reimagined drops this Friday, July 23.

The original version of “Stay High” sat atop Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart for three weeks and won this year’s Grammy for Best Rock Song. The Alabama Shakes frontwoman named Jaime after her older sister, who taught her how to play the piano and write poetry. Jaime passed away from cancer as a teen.

Jaime Reimagined is set to arrive on Friday. Listen to the Childish Gambino version of “Stay High” at the top, and catch five more tracks from the record on Spotify.