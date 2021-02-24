The celebration of Bobby Shmurda’s homecoming continues to sweep social media.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn native was granted conditional release from an upstate New York prison, where he had served a portion of his seven-year sentence on weapons and conspiracy charges. Shmurda—born Ackquille Pollard—was arrested at age 20 in late 2014 along with other members of his GS9 crew. They were eventually indicted on a slew of charges, including murder, assault, as well as drug and weapons possessions.

Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2016, after he accepted a plea deal that would shorten the recommended sentence for Rowdy Rebel—his long-time friend and co-defendant. As part of the plea agreement, the now-26-year-old will be under community supervision until 2026.

On the eve of his release, Shmurda shared a quick message for his fans: “Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” he said in an Instagram post. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.” He had also posted a five-minute clip from King of New York starring Christopher Walken as drug lord Frank White.

In the hours following his prison release, hip-hop figures took to social media to welcome Shmurda home. Artists like 21 Savage, Chris Brown, and Rich the Kid were among those who shared messages of celebration and support. You can read some of those posts below.