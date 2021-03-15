When Cashh, fka Cashtastic, made his triumphant return to the UK back in 2019 (having been unjustly deported), the scene was overjoyed to have him back in the fold. However, the pressure to hit the ground running was high, but he more than rose to the occasion. Releasing “Incognito” shortly after his return, he’s maintained a solid run ever since, leading up to his new collab with M1llionz, “Pounds & Dollars”.

A celebration of their mutual Jamaican heritage sets the backdrop for this cross-generational team-up. Cashh spends much of his time drawing comparisons between life in Jamaica and the UK, catching himself up on everything he’s missed, before M1llionz steps in with a rundown of what the new school looks like. Together the pair bridge the gap between the rap scene Cashh left behind in the mid-2000s and the drill-dominated landscape that M1llionz stands at the top of.