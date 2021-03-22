Cardi B is back on the top of the charts.

Bardi earned her fifth No. 1 when her latest single “Up” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday. With this feat, Cardi became the female rapper with the most No. 1 singles in the chart’s history. She’s also the first female rapper to have two No. 1s (“Up” and “Bodak Yellow”) without an accompanying artist.

After making history, Cardi took to Instagram where she thanked God for blessing her with this success.

“I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him,” she wrote under a post showing this week’s top 10. “Yoooooo shit is amazing yoooooo .I got no words .Actually I got a lot of words but I can’t type it all 😩😂NUMBER 1!!!!!”

She also hopped on IG Live with her husband and biggest supporter, Offset. Together, the two celebrated Cardi’s accomplishment as a family.

“Up” made the jump from No. 6 to No. 1 following Cardi B’s show-stealing performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. “Up” was part of a medley of hits that included her previously No. 1 single, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In the week following the performance, Cardi’s “Up” generated 18,000 downloads sold (the most for the week) and 22.7 million United States streams.

This boosted the track to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs. Cardi B is the first female rapper to grab No. 1 on all of these charts since Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” in 2019. Before that, Cardi was the only female rapper to do this with “Bodak Yellow.”

“Up” is followed by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic’s debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” at the No. 2 spot. Then it is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Diver License,” Drake’s “What’s Next” (which was No. 1 last week), and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” rounds out the top 5.