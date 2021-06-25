Although female artists have made huge strides within the world of hip-hop, many still find it difficult to be in the male-dominated industry. Even Cardi B, one of the most commercially and critically successful rappers in the game, has had to deal with this kind of pressure.

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the topic via Twitter on Thursday, when she responded to a tweet about the unfair treatment of women MCs. The conversation began after another user had shared a clip from Cardi’s live set at the 2019 BET Awards: “Definitely, one of the best performances I’ve ever seen by HER,” the video was captioned.

Another user responded to the post by pointing out the ways in which women rappers are held to a higher standard than their male contemporaries, despite having to work much harder to achieve the same success. Cardi co-signed the statement.

“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on make up, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music, and yet are the most disrespected,” she wrote. “It’s always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring. Why her not me.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Cardi has touched on the unique problems facing women hip-hop artists. During a 2020 interview with Billboard, she spoke about the relentless pressure she and others face to churn out hit records at a rapid-fire pace.

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” she said. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair. I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”