Cardi B has suggested that two of her biggest influences in music are Jay-Z and Rihanna, with their careers prompting her to aspire to be “a billion-dollar woman.”

During an appearance on Stationhead, Cardi explained that the two musician-entrepreneurs are two of her biggest role models in the industry. “When I came to the game and people used to be like, 'Who do you look up to?' I always used to say, 'I don't look up to nobody,' because I didn't really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me," she explained. "But now that I'm at the level that I'm at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z."

She insisted that the reason she looks up to those two is because of their origins, and how they were able to build themselves into billionaires. “I’m not just saying it to kiss ass or anything,” she continued. “I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she’s a whole billionaire.” Last year, Forbes reported that Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty reached a $1 billion valuation.

“For her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that's what I strive to be," Cardi added. "That's what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand.” She was just as glowing about Jay, too. “He's from the hood just like me. He's from the hood and this man's a whole billionaire," she said. "And that's just all about strategy and that's just all about shaking hands, that's just all about putting plans together.”

Fresh off a performance at the Grammys, which pissed off plenty of thin-skinned conservatives who have seemingly never seen anything vaguely sexual before, it’s safe to say that Cardi could well be on her way to building her very own empire. The rapper has been keeping herself busy through the pandemic, and just last month she followed up “WAP” with “Up,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.