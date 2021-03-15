While their instaclassic collab “WAP” was not submitted for consideration at this year’s Grammy Awards, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion still owned the stage together at Sunday’s ceremony.

Prior to the main festivities, Megan was awarded with Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix featuring this year’s leading nominee Beyoncé. The category was among those whose winners were announced at the 2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko.

Later on in the day, Megan took home the award for Best New Artist.

Megan teased the performance on Twitter after Cardi congratulated her on her Grammy win.

Up top, catch Cardi and Megan’s 2021 Grammys performance. Prior to performing “WAP” with Cardi, Megan performed her tracks “Body” and “Savage” while Cardi performed “Up.” For more performances from this year’s ceremony, click here.

Upon Pitchfork’s report back in October revealing that “WAP” had not been submitted for this year’s Grammys, Complex reached out to reps for both Cardi and Megan for additional comment. A rep for Cardi ultimately confirmed the song had not been submitted for 2021, but noted that the plan was to submit for 2022.