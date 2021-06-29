While Cardi B and Nicki Minaj likely still aren’t huge fans of each other, their beef has abated over the last couple years. Still, there are some people who like to stoke the fire—and in this case, it’s Jessie Woo.

The internet personality and Love & Hip Hop star recently touched on the two rappers’ feud on Hollywood Unlocked, saying she was “spilling tea” about the situation.

“I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017, and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, ‘Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out,’” Woo said. “And that was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened. … I remember just thinking to myself, yo, so-and-so told me this is what they were trying to do.”

Of course, Woo is referencing the height of Minaj and Cardi’s beef and its ultimate altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, where the two got physical at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. When Hollywood Unlocked shared a clip from Woo’s interview, Cardi fired back, denying Woo’s claims and defending herself.