Cardi B announced via Instagram Sunday night that she and Offset are expecting their second child together.

Shortly thereafter, Cardi took to the 2021 BET Awards stage to deliver her verse on the Culture III standout track “Type Shit” with her baby bump on full display. Check it out up top.

The reveal left many understandably stunned.

Cardi B took a similar approach during her performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live in April 2018. The revelation confirmed months-long speculation that she was due in July, which turned out to be the month she gave birth to their first child, Kulture.

Cardi explained on her Instagram Stories that the negativity surrounding her announcement on SNL was exactly why she chose to keep her first pregnancy under wraps for so long. “This is why I did not want to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that is supposed to be a blessing,” she wrote.