The Recording Industry Association of America announced Monday that Cardi B’s 2018 single “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, has eclipsed 10 million units moved in the United States, making it certified diamond.

Cardi not only becomes the first female rapper to have three diamond single certifications, she joins Katy Perry as the only two women to ever accomplish such a feat. Her previous two diamond singles are “Bodak Yellow,” which is also off her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, and her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You.”

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond,” she wrote. “I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

Cardi and J Balvin also shared a brief moment over Twitter in response to the news.

Cardi adjusted her Twitter header to reflect her two diamond single certifications, but that will need to be changed once again.