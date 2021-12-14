Cardi B fans should get excited for the new year, because it seems like her sophomore album is on the horizon.

The rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday to share an update on her next project, explaining that she’s trying to balance her music career with being a mother to two children, her new gig as the Creative Director in Residence for Playboy, and more.

“You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my fucking Instagram and everything, but it’s been really...it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherfucking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”

Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy arrived in 2018, and in the last year, the Bronx native has released two chart-topping singles, 2020’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” in 2021. She also recently became the first woman rapper to have three diamond single certifications for her songs “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “Bodak Yellow,” and for her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You.”

Cardi wouldn’t be herself without sharing bits of her personal life online. On Sunday, she took to Twitter where she discussed how she’s considered going vegan after recently suffering from a stomach virus. “I want to go vegan but I love meat..are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” she wrote on Twitter.

When a fan asked if she could give up the seafood boil she loves so much, Cardi responded, “I had a stomach virus not so long ago and I feel like my digestive system haven’t been the same. I been drinking probiotics and I don’t see a change much. I be lookin at raw food pages a lot but that will be a huge change for me to do that.”