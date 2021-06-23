Cardi B has never shied away from making her opinions known, especially when it comes to children-related topics.

Back in January, the proud mother of Kulture had to explain to a fan why she doesn’t let her daughter listen to her racy collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.” Meanwhile, in March, Cardi sounded off on Utah’s recently passed anti-pornography law, pointing out that the state should instead focus their energy on the child molestation accusations facing the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This time, the 28-year-old rapper found herself locked in a battle with another mother. In a controversial post on Twitter, a woman claimed that her daughter does not come before her husband. It didn’t take long for thousands of people to jump in her comments to disagree, but no response stood out as much as Cardi’s.