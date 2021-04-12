Religion might’ve held his marriage together, but Derrick Jaxsn learned the hard way that “he who is without sin should cast the first stone”—especially since he was living in a glasshouse.

On Sunday, DMX’s friend and frequent collaborator, Cam’ron ripped into Jaxsn for eulogizing the Dark Man X.

“This nigga been low since he got caught cheating. Now he wanna resurface with this post,” Cam captioned a screenshot of Jaxsn’s post. “I know/knew X personally. He don’t fuck wit ya kind homie. Don’t try and use the sympathy card nigga. FOH go figure out how to lie, trick more woman and shit on niggas on ya own nigga. #CloutChasin.”

As expected, The Shade Room got ahold of this post and added it to its page so that more fuel can be added to the fire. It was through The Shade Room that Jaxsn saw the post.

“Big Homie, you acting like I cheated on you,” Jaxsn commented under The Shade Room’s repost. “This ain’t the type of event to use to voice your hurt feelings about me. Respect this brother’s legacy and his family more than you’re doing right now.”

This prompted Cam to unload the clip on Jaxsn. In the process, he reveals one of his real motives for attacking the YouTuber.

“you shoulda never tried to tried to talk crazy when me and my ex broke up,” Cam commented back. “Our time was just up I ain’t get caught cheating, lying, etc. … You gonna have to find a new gig because Ima keep reminding niggas what u are and about. … Fuck outta here wit the ‘mans legacy’ shit you don’t care. You just looking for something to post where niggas don’t remind you of the foul nigga you are Waldo.”

This isn’t the first time Cam has attacked the YouTuber. Following Jaxsn’s cheating scandal, Cam’ron explained that Jaxsn tried to smear his name following his split from longtime girlfriend Juju Castaneda. To Cam, Jaxsn’s infidelity proves how hypocritical the personality is.

“Where this cornball at? You low now huh nigga. Tried to come in my comments one day talking shit,” Cam wrote in a lengthy caption. “He wasn’t getting any females growing up. See social media allows you to be whoever you want and y’all be going for it. Now he’s hiding. See if you was cool wit some of the homies they woulda helped ya dumb ass out and told you what to do after you got caught. Instead you held ya girl hostage and made her do that dumb ass video, then when people told you it was dumb you erased it.”

Aside from this minor beef, Cam’ron is gearing up to release a new project that he announced on his Instagram page. In true Dipset fashion, the tape, Camdemic, will release on July 4.