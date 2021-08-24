Resurfaced public remarks from Busta Rhymes have some fans tweeting out their concerns faster than his rapid-fire rhymes.

In comments he made onstage at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis on June 19, Busta noted it was his “second show in front of human life in the last 15 fucking months.”

“COVID can suck a dick,” he said, to big cheers. “All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates, suck a dick. Stop trying to take our civil liberties away.”

Specifically targeting mask mandates, the 49-year-old continued, “It’s called the god-given right of freedom, right? No human being’s supposed to tell you, you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask. Some of y’all might feel differently, but fuck your mask. I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on. You can’t eat food with a fucking mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

He proceeded to talk about his experiences with flirting, and how he feels wearing a mask, which prevents the spread of COVID-19, stifles him. “I come from a time where before I used to even want to holler at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that I’m into her. But all of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on. Energy is important, and we are all conductors of fucking good energy.”

The video wraps with Busta saying he’s thankful he became “more empowered” during quarantine and “learned so much shit in this little time off.” Also: “I wanna see your face, fuck your mask.”

Fans on social media aren’t too thrilled with the hip-hop icon’s anti-mask statements. With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now having full FDA approval, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic could be under much better control much quicker if the majority of Americans get vaccinated.

