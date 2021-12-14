Buku Music + Art Project is returning in March 2022 for its 10-year anniversary.

The New Orleans festival is set to be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland. Additional headliners include Glass Animals, SuicideBoys, Taking Back Sunday, Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem. The fest will be rounded out by other acts like Trippie Redd, Maxo Kream, Tierra Whack, 100 Gecs, Bas, and more.

The two-day event also aims to spotlight artists from the local scene, including TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, Rob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, Treety, among others.

Tyler has been making waves in recent days with the expansion of his Golf le Fleur brand, broadening its scope beyond apparel, footwear, and accessories to include beauty items like a new fragrance, called French Waltz and nail polish, which comes in the colors Georgia Peach, Geneva Blue, and Glitter. He also hosted a pop-up earlier this month in Malibu, California that was by appointment only.

“This ain’t like a tee,” Tyler wrote on Twitter. “Its not a super limited number. This ain’t for the ‘sold out’ button. I tried to scale it in hopes everyone will be able to get the fragrance or polish.”

Buku’s last festival was in 2019, which was headlined by ASAP Rocky and Lana Del Rey, as well as Earl Sweatshirt, The Iceman Special, DJ Mason Maynard, Yves Tumor, Kero Kero Bonito, SunSquabi, and DJ Kasbo.